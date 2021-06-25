Biden considers Chauvin’s conviction for the Floyd case ‘adequate’

The president of United States, Joe Biden, said Friday that the sentence of jail handed down to a former Minneapolis cop for the murder last year of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, it was “adequate.”

I’m not aware of all the circumstances that were considered, but I think, by the rules, that seems to be appropriate, “Biden said after a judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison for the act, which sparked a historic wave of protests.

Biden made the comment during a meeting in the Oval Office with the leaders of Afghanistan.

The 45-year-old white former Minneapolis officer he was sentenced on friday for pressing his knee against the throat of George Floyd for up to nine minutes and a half while the African American man gasped that he couldn’t breathe before he died.

JUST IN: Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years prison for murder of George Floyd https://t.co/JqGsXn7SuK pic.twitter.com/tUhrXwmnta – The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2021

