Biden condemns “scandalous” plane interception in Belarus

US President Joe Biden criticized Belarus on Monday for the “scandalous” act of forcing a flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk, where a dissident journalist on board was arrested.

“This scandalous incident and the video that Protasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful attacks on both political dissent and freedom of the press,” Biden said after Belarusian television broadcast a video of Roman Protasevich “confessing” the charges of organize massive riots that could cost him 15 years in jail.

“I welcome the news that the European Union applies targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and I have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold those responsible to account,” added Biden in his statement.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sparked international outrage by sending a fighter jet on Sunday to intercept the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, in which 26-year-old Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were passengers.

The EU agreed on Monday to close its airspace to Belarus and announced that it will adopt “specific economic sanctions” against the country’s authorities, expanding the penalties already applied to 88 government figures and seven firms from that country for the repression against the opposition.

In the video, Protasevich, who appears with dark markings on his forehead, said he was being treated “according to the law.”

“The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenko regime,” Biden said.