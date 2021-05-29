Biden condemns attacks on the country’s Jewish community

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the “despicable” attacks that the American Jewish community has suffered in recent days, coinciding with the recent military escalation between Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip.

“These attacks are despicable, inconceivable, anti-American and must stop. I will not allow the Jewish community to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are or because of the faith they practice,” Biden said in a statement.

Coinciding with the escalation of war, attacks against the Jewish community grew 75% in the US, according to data from the Anti-Defamation League, dedicated to combating anti-Semitism.

Specifically, during the last two weeks, there were 222 incidents against the Jewish community. These include vandalism, harassment and violence, up from 127 in the previous weeks.

These attacks include the harassment suffered by a family outside a restaurant in Los Angeles and painted in museums in Florida and Alaska with anti-Semitic messages for their work to remember the Holocaust, Biden recalled in his statement.

The ruler also mentioned the attack on a Jewish-owned business in Manhattan, whose windows were smashed with a brick, and the aggression that a synagogue in Salt Lake City had to endure, where vandals plastered a swastika on its door.

“In the last few days, we have seen that no community is immune,” Biden said. This one too asked the Americans for unity to end these acts that recall one “of the worst chapters in the history of the world.”

Already on Thursday, the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, promised that he will deploy all possible tools to combat crimes against the Jewish community.