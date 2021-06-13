Biden condemned the hatred against the LGTBQ + community 5 years after the shooting in Pulse

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, condemned this Saturday the hatred against the LGTBQ + population and asked to face the “epidemic of violence” against transgender people, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando (Florida).

In a statement, Biden also called for increased gun control in his country. In addition, he confirmed that he will sign a law to turn the bar where he was registered into a “national monument” the worst attack against the LGTBQ + community in US history, a shooting that left 49 dead.

“We have to recognize the particular impact of gun violence on LGBTQ + communities across our country,” Biden said.

Five years ago, we suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQ + community in our history. Within minutes, Pulse Nightclub turned from a place of acceptance and joy to a place of unspeakable pain. As we remember those we lost, we must recommit to honoring them with action. – President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2021

“We must end the hatred and inequalities that contribute to the epidemic of hate and violence against transgender women, especially non-white transgender women,” she added.

At least 44 transgender or gender non-binary people were shot or killed by other means in the US in 2020, the deadliest year for that group in the last decade. Another 28 have died in the same way so far in 2021, according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

“We must create a world in which our LGBTQ + youth are loved, accepted and feel safe living according to their truth, “stressed Biden.

Called to the Senate

For this reason, he asked the Senate to approve “quickly” the Equality Law, already endorsed by the House of Representatives last February. Is would prohibit “discrimination on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity” in public spaces and in federally funded social programs.

In addition, he insisted that Congress must “prohibit assault weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines.” This would revive a national veto of such rifles that was approved in the US in 1994 and expired in 2004 without being renewed by Congress.

He also stressed that the Senate must approve 3 bills that have already received the approval of the Lower House and that would close the legal loopholes in the background check system for gun buyers, among other measures.

It is unlikely that any of those measures will garner the 60 votes necessary to succeed in the Senate. To achieve this, the very narrow Democratic minority would have to convince 10 Republicans to join them.

Sacred territory

Regarding the shooting in Pulse, which is 5 years old this Saturday, Biden recalled that a few days later he visited the area as vice president, shocked by this act of hatred against “young, black, Asian and Latino people”, many of them they of Puerto Rican origin.

The president confirmed that in the next few days he will sign a law endorsed by both houses of Congress to turn Pulse into a “national monument.” With them, he “will make it clear” that this club is now “sacred territory.”