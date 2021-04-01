Biden commemorates Transgender Awareness Day for the first time

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, became the first American president to commemorate the International Day of Transgender Visibility on Wednesday, and asked to respect “the value and dignity” of all transgender people in the country.

Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of the United States on the occasion of that day, which has been celebrated internationally since 2009 and seeks to combat discrimination and attacks that the trans population suffers disproportionately globally.

“Transgender Americans make our nation more prosperous, vibrant and strong. I urge Americans to join us in celebrating the worth and dignity of every transgender person,” Biden wrote in the proclamation, released by the White House.

Biden’s statement coincides with a controversy in the United States over the attempts of conservative politicians in 29 states of the country to prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports, something that has generated complaints from figures such as soccer player and Olympic champion Megan Rapinoe.

Transgender people in the United States are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to experience violence against them, including rape and other sexual abuse, according to a study this month from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The crisis of violence against transgender women, especially those who are not white, is a stain on the conscience of our nation,” Biden said.

Discrimination against transgender people

Overall, the president continued, “too many transgender people, both adults and children, still face systemic barriers to their freedom and equality.”

He recalled that almost one in three trans Americans “have become homeless at some point in their life” and continue to face “discrimination in employment, housing, health and public services.”

For this reason, Biden asked the country’s Senate to approve the Equality Bill, which would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ + people in areas such as education, housing or employment, and when receiving credits or serving as a member of a jury, among others.

That proposal, which already received the green light from the Lower House in February, “would serve as a lasting legacy of the courage and strength of the LGBTQ + movement,” Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commemorated Transgender Visibility Day in a statement, in which he pledged to work with other governments around the world to “combat the criminalization of those who are LGBTQI +, protect refugees and applicants. of LGBTQI + asylum “and stop abuses against that population.

0.6% of Americans identify as transgender, a proportion that rises to 2% in the case of members of Generation Z, who are between 18 and 23 years old, according to a February poll by consulting firm Gallup.