Biden claims that the cyberattack on a US oil pipeline came from Russia but not from his government

United States President Joe Biden. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has affirmed this Thursday that the cyberattack that left the country’s largest pipeline network out of the game for several days came from Russia, but rules out that the Moscow government is behind it.

Speaking to the White House press, Biden stressed that he has “strong reasons” to believe that hackers reside in Russia. In this sense, he explained that his Executive has maintained “direct communications” with the Government of Moscow in order for them to act against criminals. And he added that he himself intends to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about the need to act against cyberattacks.

Thus, the president has stated that they are working to “try to reach a point where we have a kind of international standard, so that governments that know that there are criminal activities in their territory act.”

For this reason, the US Department of Justice has created a working group dedicated to persecuting hackers who use ransomware, which is a program that blocks access to information and to release it, they ask for a reward in return. The same strategy used in the attack on the pipeline network.

For its part, the FBI has accused the Darkside hacking group, which is based in Eastern Europe, of being responsible for the cyberattack that occurred last Friday and that caused the interruption of the activities of the oil pipeline network. , which controls Colonial Pipeline, for several days.

Colonial already announced last Wednesday the resumption of its operations, but warned that it would take several days for its activity to return to normal. The network provides fuel to 45% of the market of the …

