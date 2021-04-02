Biden chooses five members of his cabinet to lead the economic recovery

President Joe Biden on Thursday appointed the heads of the Transportation, Energy, Housing, Labor and Commerce portfolios to lead the United States’ economic recovery through the ambitious infrastructure plan presented on Wednesday by the president.

“While all Cabinet members will have a role in helping shape and advance the employment plan, today I announce that I have asked five Cabinet members to take special responsibility for explaining the plan to the American people. ”Biden declared when meeting with his government team at the White House.

In his first meeting with the government cabinet since he assumed the presidency, on January 20, Biden announced that the five elected will be the ones who will help him get the approval of his proposal by Congress. In addition, they will help refine “the details” of your plan and work to make it known to the general public.

They project a return to normality of the US economy by mid-2021

To date, 10 million of the 22 million who lost their jobs are still out of work. Recovery will take time, but it will depend on vaccination and the responsibility with which the public heeds the calls to prevent infections.

The five responsible persons in question are the Secretaries of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg; Energy, Jennifer Granholm; Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge; Work, Marty Walsh; and Comercio, Gina Raimondo.

As detailed by the White House spokesperson at a press conference, they will be the ones who come into contact “with the public, with Congress, with mayors and governors” to then address “different components” of the legislative proposal.

“Whether it’s broadband or different components for infrastructure, its impact on business, these are the Cabinet members who will play a role in this project,” concluded Psaki.

The infrastructure plan presented on Wednesday by the president contemplates an investment of about two trillion dollars over the next 8 years, to renew the country’s infrastructures and to guarantee that the US economy is technologically cutting-edge; but above all, to create jobs at a time when, due to the pandemic, the country records unemployment figures never seen before.