Biden: China protects hackers

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden on Monday accused China of “protecting” hackers who launch cyberattacks like the one last March against Microsoft.

Washington and Brussels blamed Beijing for the attack.

“Like the Russian government, the Chinese government is not doing this directly, but it is protecting those who do it, and maybe even helping those who do it,” he said.

Biden spoke out after the US, the EU, NATO and 5 countries accused Chinese-backed hackers of the global cyber attack against Microsoft.

During a press conference at the White House, Biden was asked why that announcement was not accompanied by sanctions on China.

“The investigation is not over,” he replied.

Cyberattacks

Microsoft accused Beijing-backed hackers of illegally accessing email accounts on its Exchange Server business service; But neither the EU, nor NATO, nor the US had singled out China until Monday because they were waiting for more information.

What they found was that the Ministry of Public Security, China’s main intelligence and police body, externally “hires” criminal hackers with the aim of perpetrating attacks around the world, according to a senior US official.

The pirates’ operations include extortion, theft of digital currencies such as bitcoins and even attacks with which they ask for rewards for their own benefit.

In some cases, the source continued, cybercriminals attacked private banking entities with a “ransomware” program that seized computers with confidential information.

They then asked for a reward of millions of dollars to free them.

The condemnation of China is significant because it includes a large number of countries and organizations.

Some of them are: USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, NATO and the EU.

It is the first time that the Atlantic Alliance condemns cyber attacks from China, the official stressed.

According to The Wall Street Journal published in March, the cyberattack could have affected some 250,000 computer systems worldwide.

The European Banking Authority, the Norwegian Parliament and the Chilean Financial Market Commission were also victims of the attack.

On Monday, the US Justice Department unveiled charges against 4 Chinese citizens for an alleged campaign to break into the computer systems of “dozens” of companies, universities and government institutions around the world between 2011 and 2018.