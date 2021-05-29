Biden: China Believes It Will “Own America” ​​In 15 Years



Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Obama administration, 2013.

Photo: LINTAO ZHANG / AFP / Getty Images

Joe Biden stated that his Chinese counterpart believes that his country will “own America” ​​in the next 15 years, speaking to American service members last night at a military base in Virginia.

“We are in a battle between democracies and autocracies”, the president told troops at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Hampton. “The more complicated the world becomes, the more difficult it is for democracies to come together and reach consensus.

“I have spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader, during 24 hours of private meetings with him with just one interpreter; 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here ”, detailed the president. “He firmly believes that China, before the year [20]30, ’35, will own America because autocracies can make quick decisions ”.

The president did not elaborate on what he meant by “take over America.” He also made no other mention of China during his 23-minute comments, the New York Post reported.

Earlier this week, Biden ordered the intelligence community to begin a 90-day evidence review to determine if coronavirus emerged from Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central city of China, as has been suggested. Immediately, that country reacted again against these international accusations.

“The United States is unique. Of all the nations in the world, we are the only nation organized on the basis of an idea… ”, Biden continued in the speech last night. “None of you get your rights from your government; you get your rights simply because you are a child of God. The government is there to protect those God-given rights. No other government has relied on that notion. No one can defeat us except us.

After opening his speech with an emotional memory of his late son Beau, who served in the Iraq war and died of a tumor in 2015 after pursuing a career as a lawyer, the president spoke about the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

“You all just showed up and did your job, and that helped ensure that there hasn’t been another attack on the homeland from Afghanistan for the last 20 years,” he said. “And they never gave up until we did justice to Osama bin Laden“, Terrorist leader of the 9/11 attacks annihilated in 2011.

Later in his comments Biden stated that “the greatest threat and probability of attack from Al Qaeda or ISIS will not be from Afghanistan; will be of Five other regions of the world that have a significantly larger presence of both Al Qaeda as well as organizational structures, including ISIS. “

Praising service members as “The 1% of the population” who are “defending 99% of the rest of us”, The President concluded his remarks by saying, “Thank you for your commitment to our country, because you are the backbone of the United States. And I can’t tell you how much you matter. I think you underestimate the consequences of who you are and what you do. So thanks”.