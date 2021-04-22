Biden celebrates the application of 200 million doses of covid-19 vaccines

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated this Wednesday that his government has reached its goal of administering 200 million vaccines against COVID-19 before the first 100 days of his term.

“Today we achieved it, today we have reached 200 million doses, in less than a hundred days,” the president congratulated himself during an appearance before the cameras from the White House. “It is an incredible achievement for the nation.”

The Democratic president pledged during the election campaign to, if elected, administer 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office, a mark that was surpassed weeks ago. For this reason, in March, Biden himself announced that he had proposed to double the bet and reach 200 million vaccines.

The president stressed that at this time, any American over the age of 16 can now register for treatment. “If you are waiting your turn, wait no more; now is the time for all those over 16 years of age to get vaccinated ”, he appealed.

The goal of the Joe Biden administration is to finish vaccinating priority groups – health personnel and the elderly – and vaccinate all adults in the coming weeks.

For weeks now, the White House has been expressing concern about the imminent arrival of the moment when the supply of vaccines will exceed the demand due to skepticism from the population that refuses to be vaccinated.

For this reason, today Biden wanted to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated and gave them two reasons to do so. “The first reason, simply put, is to prevent you from getting sick or dying. Hundreds of Americans still die from covid every day, “said the Democrat. “The second reason is to protect your community, your family, your friends, your neighbors,” he said.

The president also encouraged employers to facilitate the process, giving their workers “the time they need to get vaccinated”, and the time they may need to “recover after inoculation.”

“Not a single American should lose a penny of his salary because he decided to do his duty as a patriot and get vaccinated,” Biden settled.

To date, the United States has registered 31,792,636 positive cases of coronavirus and 568,470 deaths since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to data compiled by the Voice of America.