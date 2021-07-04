Biden Celebrates “Independence” Over COVID-19 Although Pandemic Still Lurks

July 4, 2021 July 4, 2021

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, is holding a great party this Sunday for Independence Day, in which he will sing victory against covid-19 despite the fact that areas of the country with low vaccination rates persist.

For this event, the president and his wife Jill Biden will receive 1,000 people, including military personnel and essential workers with their families.

The traditional fireworks display, which draws thousands of people to the National Mall in the capital Washington and is replicated across the country, will allow Biden to mark what he calls “independence from this virus.”

A White House official said in a statement that the president will celebrate progress against the virus, but will indicate that the job is “far from done.”

“He will urge all Americans to join the fight, roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated, and will reiterate the redoubled efforts of his administration to push forward inoculation,” the official added.

After establishing itself as the country with the highest number of deaths in absolute terms with more than 600,000, the United States became a model in the control of the pandemic.

Indeed, hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19 fell by 90% since January and it managed to reopen its economic activity to a large extent.

Thus, Biden’s message at this celebration from the South Lawn of the White House will highlight the difference in the situation achieved in the span of one year.

“We have a lot to celebrate. We are much more advanced than I think anyone anticipated in this fight against the pandemic, “Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told ABC.

However, the White House missed a target of seven out of 10 adults being inoculated with at least one dose before Independence Day, so the jubilation will be tempered.

Opponents of the White House event expressed concern that footage of parties across the country will send the wrong message, when only 46% of Americans are fully inoculated and at a time when the Delta variant of the virus is circulating, highly contagious.

Public health officials noted that hospitals in rural parts of the country are beginning to fill up again, especially in Utah, Missouri, Arkansas and Wyoming.

Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC that unvaccinated people now account for 99.2% of COVID-19 deaths.

The celebration will be another opportunity for Biden to speak about the country’s economic prospects as negotiations continue between the ruling Democratic and Republican Parties for an infrastructure project. Within the ruling party there is a tense debate about a much broader spending package, which does not have the support of the legislators of the other force.

