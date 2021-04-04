Biden calls Putin a murderer and the US press does not criticize him

Biden and Putin

That the American president, Joe biden, declared on March 17 when asked by a journalist if you think Putin is a murderer that “yes I believe it” it is extremely serious and threatens relations between the two superpowers. However, the media has not been critical of Biden – who also you are forgiven for not holding press conferences-, what they have done continuously with their predecessor, Donald trump. If Russia responds to Biden with any retaliation, then yes the press will jump. The partisanship of the media in the US is no longer hidden.