Biden calls on Pakistan to increase engagement in Afghanistan

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, warned the Taliban on Wednesday that his country will hold them “accountable” for their role in Afghanistan, after the departure of US troops and urged countries such as Pakistan to take a supporting role. .

“We will hold the Taliban accountable for their commitments not to allow any terrorist to threaten the United States or its allies from Afghan territory,” Biden said in a speech urging Pakistan, Russia, China, India and Turkey to support Kabul.

Without citing Iran, which shares a porous border with Afghanistan, he indicated that the countries of the region “have a significant interest” in the future stability of Kabul.

Pakistan was historically a prop for the Taliban, who ruled between 1996 and 2001, and were toppled by the US invasion following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Under a deal brokered by former Republican President Donald Trump, the Taliban pledged not to host al Qaeda or any extremist groups, which was the main reason for the 2001 invasion.

“I think our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on why we went in the first place: to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base to attack our homeland. We met that goal, “Biden said.

The president indicated that the withdrawal of troops – which will be completed before September 11 – will not be articulated in a “hasty” manner.

With information from AFP