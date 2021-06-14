Biden calls on NATO to face “new challenges” launched by Russia and China

June 14, 2021

The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, urged the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to face “new challenges” launched by Russia and China.

This occurs in the middle of the summit in Brussels that marks the reunion with the United States, an ally before which Europeans remain divided.

Likewise, Biden declared his intention to “revitalize” the relationship within the powerful military alliance, with the aim of overcoming the tensions that arose during the administration of his predecessor Donald Trump.

“We believe that NATO is vital to maintaining our security,” Biden said.

The allies will sign a lengthy joint communiqué that highlights a unified position regarding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the collective response to cyberattacks and relations with China.

