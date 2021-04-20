Biden calls for “mutual recognition” between Kosovo and Serbia

US President Joe Biden assured in a letter published on Tuesday that any normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia must go through “mutual recognition” between the two Balkan countries.

In a congratulatory letter to the new Kosovar president, Vjosa Osmani, the Democratic leader called for dialogue between those two countries and maintained that “a normalization of relations with Serbia is essential for Kosovo to develop its potential.”

Belgrade refuses to recognize the independence of its former province, which became independent in 2008 after ten years of conflict involving NATO forces.

Washington “will continue to support efforts to achieve sustainable peace through a productive dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia culminating in a global normalization agreement,” which “must be based on mutual recognition,” said the President of the United States, one of the the first countries to recognize Kosovar independence.

Despite an attempt at dialogue under the aegis of the European Union, relations between Pristina and Belgrade do not improve, after a conflict that left 13,000 dead, most of them Albanians.

Osmani was recently elected president after a resounding victory in the February legislative elections of the left-wing reform movement Vetëvendosje (VV), with which she allied.

However, the president of VV and new prime minister, Albin Kurti, said that dialogue with Belgrade is not one of his priorities and that he prioritizes the fight against covid-19 and the creation of jobs.

In his letter, Biden also recalls his personal ties to Kosovo, such as that his son Beau Biden participated in a mission to promote the rule of law after the war and that is why a highway in the east of the country bears his name.

With information from AFP