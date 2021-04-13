Biden calls for calm after Daunte Wright’s death in Minneapolis

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden regretted this Monday the “tragic” death of African American Daunte Wright by shooting a police officer near Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA), but called for calm and avoiding “violence” in protests by the incident.

The president also asked “to wait to see what the full investigation says” about what happened, although he assured that he had seen the video of the event and it is “quite explicit.”

“It is something tragic what has happened”, Biden said in statements to the press in the Oval Office, referring to the death of Wright, 20 years old and who was not armed, during a traffic stop this Sunday.

“The question is whether this was an accident or something intentional. That remains to be seen.”, he claimed.

Biden spoke this way despite the fact that, a few minutes earlier, the local police described the incident as an “accidental discharge” by the white agent, who wanted to use a stun gun known as a “taser” to immobilize him. However, he got confused and fired with his firearm.

He stressed that there is “absolutely no justification for the violence” in the protests over what happened, which on Sunday led to the throwing of rocks and other objects at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

“Peaceful protests are understandable. And we know that anger, pain and the trauma that exists in those settings among the black community is real, serious, and has consequences. But that does not justify violence “the president insisted.

“We should listen to Daunte Wright’s mother, who is asking for peace and calm “added.

To disperse the protesters on Sunday, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets, while the authorities decreed a curfew.

Deadly confusion

At a press conference on Monday, local authorities showed a video of the event in which three agents are seen approaching Wright’s vehicle. Later, one of them tries to handcuff him, but Daunte Wright resists.

Then, as seen in the video, a struggle begins, and then the police pull out their pistol and yell in warning: “Taser! Taser! Taser!” Then a shot is heard, and then the agent exclaims in surprise: “I shot him.”

The police say they stopped the vehicle because it did not have some papers in order, they asked Wright for identification and they realized that he had a pending arrest warrant.

In that sense, they tried to stop him. It was then that the man tried to get back into the vehicle and was hit by a bullet.

The event revived tensions in Minneapolis, which were already on the surface due to the trial against former white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of African-American George Floyd, recorded in a video that last year went around the world and spurred historic protests against police brutality and racism.