Biden calls constitutional attack on Republican voting restrictions

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, described this Friday as a “flagrant attack on the Constitution” the restrictions that Republicans imposed on voting in Georgia and other states.

Last night the governor of Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp, signed a state law with a reform, promoted by the conservatives, that limits the right to vote. This by adding new requirements to be able to vote in case you want to do it by mail, among other provisions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail was essential in the general elections on November 4, in which Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win in 28 years in that southern state.

In his statement, Biden affirmed that the new law is “the Jim Crow of the 21st century”, referring to the norms that institutionalized racial segregation in the US at the end of the 19th century.

In that sense, he warned that the Georgia reform will hurt African-American voters above all.

“Among the scandalous parts of this new state law, voting ends early, so workers will not be able to cast their vote after their shifts. It adds rigid restrictions on absentee voting, denying countless voters.” , he continued.

“And it makes,” Biden said, “a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line; queues that Republican officials have created by reducing the number of voting centers in the state, disproportionately in black neighborhoods.”

People’s Law

The reform in Georgia comes at a time when Democrats in the country’s Senate are trying to pass federal legislation, the so-called People Act.

Biden urged Congress to approve that rule and the law for the advancement of voting rights John Lewis (for congressman and civil rights advocate of the same name, who died in 2020) because both rules, in his opinion , will protect the voting rights of all Americans.

Republicans control 30 of the nation’s 50 state parliaments and, in recent weeks, have passed or are considering laws restricting the right to vote. This comes after a record turnout was reached in the elections last November.