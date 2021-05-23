Biden called for stopping intercommunal violence in Jerusalem

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, urged this Friday to stop the violence between the Israeli and Arab communities in Jerusalem, which flared up again after the entry into force of the truce between Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip. Loop.

“I think it is very important that this violence between communities stops in Jerusalem. Extremists on both sides, must stop Jerusalem “Biden said at a White House news conference with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

Despite the truce between Israel and Hamas, this Friday clashes between Israeli police officers and Palestinian worshipers were repeated on the Esplanade of the Mosques, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, in the occupied east of the city.

Asked about the criticism he received from the most leftist sectors of the Democratic Party, who want him to be tougher towards the Israeli state, Biden replied that he did not change his commitment to Israel.

“It is a commitment to the security of Israel, period, no change at all,” said the president. He defended the two-state solution – one Palestinian and one Israeli – as the only way out of the Middle East conflict.

He added that during a call with the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, he made it clear that the US is going to guarantee that there is security in the West Bank. In addition, of an economic development.

Biden vows to rebuild Gaza

On the other hand, Biden announced that he will try to present a great “package” together with other nations that want to collaborate for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. This “without giving Hamas a chance to repair its weapons systems”.

He stressed that Netanyahu gave him his word that he would respect the ceasefire. He also assured that the Israeli prime minister “has never broken” his promises to him.

“But it is essential that the Palestinians in the West Bank are safe, that Abbas is recognized as the leader of the Palestinian people. Hamas is a terrorist organization, we have recognized that, but it does not mean that we should not be in Gaza, rebuilding Gaza for all those innocent people.” , he indicated.

Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza went through the first day of truce in relative calm, accompanied by isolated incidents in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. However, no fire exchange for the first time in 11 days.

Although the truce came into effect at 2 a.m., peace of mind came when Israelis and Palestinians woke up on Friday and found that both parties were respecting the ceasefire.

The cessation of hostilities resulted from the mediation of Egypt and the United Nations. In addition, after several days of pressure from the United States and the international community.