Biden buys “tacos and enchiladas” at restaurant that received help from COVID-19

15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, surprised this Wednesday with a visit to a Mexican restaurant in northeast Washington DC, benefited by a pilot program of his Government to help the hospitality sector in the face of the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Tacos and some enchiladas”Biden answered when he left the place called “Las Gemelas” with two white bags, to the questions of the journalists who followed the presidential caravan about what he had acquired in the place.

The visit had as a backdrop the celebration of May 5, the date on which the Mexican victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla is commemorated. The United States constitutes this celebration as the largest of the Mexican heritage in the country.

Thus, Americans join the party with an increase in the consumption of Mexican drinks and dishes.

The taqueria “Las Gemelas”, owned by Mexican immigrants Yesenia Neri Díaz and Rogelio Martínez, benefited from the Fund for the Revitalization of Restaurants, which has a purse of 28.6 billion dollars and is part of the rescue of 1.9 billion dollars approved by Congress in March.

“A very pleasant surprise”

Josh Phillip, a partner of Díaz and Martínez, told local media that the White House contacted him previously. However, he thought the visit would be made by a delegation from the US Small Business Agency (SBA).

“It was a very pleasant surprise”, said Phillip, in statements collected by the publication The Washingtonian, which revealed that President Biden ordered four take-out tacos at the restaurant (shepherd’s pork, beef barbarcoa, tongue and carnitas), as well as a green chorizo ​​and quesadilla with mushrooms .

According to data from the White House, the restaurant went from having 55 employees to just seven during the pandemic. However, thanks to official help, he rehired staff and paid his past due debts.

“Today, on May 5, the Biden Administration remembers the resilience and resourcefulness of the Mexican-American community in difficult times,” the White House added.

The bailout promoted by Biden was added to the 900 million dollar that Congress approved last December. Also the $ 2.2 trillion -the largest in the country’s history- signed in March 2020 by then-President Donald Trump.

Biden is currently touring the country to promote the stimulus package, as well as its infrastructure and social spending plans.

The US has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 32.5 million confirmed cases and more than 578,000 deaths.