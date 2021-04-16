Biden breaks his promise and will maintain the minimum of 15,000 entry permits for refugees set by Trump

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday that will not increase the number of refugees who can enter the country, as promised during the election campaign, and will maintain the historic low of 15,000 permits set by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The decision has not sat well with civil associations and their allies in Congress, such as the Democratic representative for Washington Pramila Jayapal, who has described as “unacceptable and inconceivable” that the current Administration has not “immediately” revoked the “harmful, xenophobic and racist quota of Donald Trump”.

Although Biden came to sign an executive order that eliminated the categories imposed by Trump to define who could qualify for refugee status, finally the US president has not expanded the number of permits, after even announcing that they could have reached 62,500.

For the Democratic senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menéndez, keep Trump’s directive in this question “undermines” the promise that Biden he made and “threatens the US leadership in forced migration”, as he has transmitted it to the president himself through a letter.

The White House has explained the decision is motivated by the current migration crisis on the southern border, a “unforeseen emergency situation” that the services and federal offices in charge of processing asylum requests would have already collapsed.

Since this fiscal year began in October, fewer than 2,200 refugees have been admitted to the United States, according to State Department data accessed by CBS. The lowest figure, with Trump staying in the White House, dates from 2020, when only 11,800 refugees they were able to enter the country.