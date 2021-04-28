Biden before Congress to mark 100 days of his coming to power in the US

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will speak this Wednesday for the first time before Congress, in a speech in which he seeks to express his will to reform and in which he will announce the end of the tax cuts for the wealthiest, approved by his predecessor Donald Trump.

On the eve of fulfilling the first and symbolic 100 days in power, Biden will expose his project for “American families”, which according to the government is a “historic investment” in education and childhood.

The pronouncement is highly anticipated as announcements are expected on how it will finance its ambitious projects, in particular with a tax hike for the richest 0.3%.

“The president is going to propose a series of measures to ensure that the richest pay their taxes, while ensuring that no one who earns less than $ 400,000 a year suffers a tax increase,” said a member of the government who asked not to be identified.

This plan requires the approval of a very divided Congress, with a slight majority of the Democrats but that does not guarantee the processing of the projects.

One of the axes is investment in preschool education, nurseries, higher education and other props that, according to the government, constitute the basis for the reconstruction of the middle class.

The bill envisions a $ 800 billion tax cut for the lowest income earners and $ 1 trillion for investments.

For the senior position, this plan will generate a “strong and inclusive economy for the future.”

Several media speculate that the tax rate for the richest could double, going from 20% to 39.6%.

This speech will also mark the beginning of a bitter debate in Congress, since even though his $ 1.9 trillion relief plan for an economy heavily burdened by the pandemic managed to be approved, the debate on his gigantic plan of infrastructure and its educational reform generate further divisions.

In the solemn gallery of the chamber, the Democratic president is likely to highlight the “impressive” progress the country has made in the fight against covid-19, in the words he used on Tuesday to describe the rapid vaccination campaign.

About 96 million people, that is, about 30% of the population completed their vaccination schedule and on Tuesday the health authority recommended that people already immunized – that is, who have developed antibodies after being inoculated – do not need to wear a mask in the open places, unless they are in a massive event.

“The president has been working on this speech for several weeks,” said Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman, who promised that the speech will also cover the diplomatic field.

The spokeswoman also indicated that Biden will speak of his determination that the United States “regain its place in the world” and that he will address relations with China.

With information from AFP