Biden before Congress: “America is on the Move Again”



President Biden during his address to Congress and the people of the United States.

Photo: JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP / Getty Images

Biden addressed Congress and Americans on Wednesday, noting that the Administration’s effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic shows that “America is on the move again.”

Biden also stressed that he and Congress must work to demonstrate “that our government still works and can meet the expectations of the people.”

“As I am here tonight, we are only one day away from the 100th day of my administration,” Biden said in his comments to lawmakers. “Now, after only 100 days, I can inform the nation: America is on the move again. Turning danger into possibility. The crisis in opportunity. The retreat in force ”.

President Biden touted his $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 pandemic financial aid package during today’s speech. The aid package was Biden’s first and most urgent legislative priority since he took office in January.

Biden called the US $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan “one of the most important rescue packages in American history. We are already seeing the results. After I promised that we would receive 100 million injections of Covid-19 into people’s arms in 100 days, we will have provided more than 220 million injections of Covid in those 100 days. “

Climate change and jobs

Biden: “There is no reason why wind turbine blades cannot be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing.”

Biden said the US Jobs Plan “will put engineers and construction workers to work building more energy efficient buildings and homes.”

“The American Jobs Plan will create millions of high-paying jobs, jobs in which Americans can raise their families,” added the president.

Strengthen workers and with them, the economy

A month after he unveiled an approximately $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at helping the nation recover from the coronavirus pandemic, President Biden is revealing an additional $ 1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave during his first speech to Congress tonight.

The massive package, which Biden calls American Families Plan, is the second half of his effort to revitalize the nation and ensure a more equitable recovery.

The plan for families goes hand in hand with Biden’s infrastructure proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan, It calls for improving the nation’s roads, bridges, broadband, railroads, and schools.

Ask Congress for support

President Biden called on bipartisanship to support his comprehensive infrastructure plan tonight, framing the need for consensus at the national levell as a means for the United States to maintain global competitiveness, particularly with China.

Biden is defending democracy and that, in his opinion, will require consensus and large investments. Central to that challenge will be the consensus of Congress, in order to move forward and pass key legislative priorities with a 50-50 Senate.

Police reform

President Biden just urged Congress to act on police reform, referring to George Floyd’s Police Justice Act, which has already been approved by the United States House of Representatives. Now he needs a debate and a vote in the United States Senate.

“My fellow citizens, we must come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, to eradicate systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and to enact police reform on behalf of George Floyd and approved by law. Camera now, ”Biden said.

About immigration

President Biden urged this Wednesday to end the partisan “grueling war” on immigration before both houses of Congress.

Biden called immigration “essential to America” ​​and called on lawmakers to take action on behalf of countless people eager for a path to citizenship.

Biden urged Congress to pass his immigration reform that seeks to regularize the 11 million irregular immigrants living in the country, a project that is stalled in the Senate due to the lack of support from the Republican opposition.

“If you think we need a secure border, approve it. If you believe in a path to citizenship, approve it. If you really want to solve the problem, I have sent you the project, now approve it, “said Biden.

“If Congress is not going to approve my plan, at least let’s approve what we agree on”, Biden said, citing young people known as “dreamers”, farm workers and beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status programs.