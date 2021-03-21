Biden backs his secretary of state after tense meeting with China

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden was “very proud” of the reaction of his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, after the tense and undiplomatic exchange of statements with Chinese officials in a bilateral meeting in Alaska.

“I am very proud of the Secretary of State,” Biden said Friday in a statement to the press before getting on the presidential plane for a trip to Atlanta when asked about the unusual rhetorical clash between the main diplomatic representatives of Washington and Beijing on Thursday.

For her part, the White House undersecretary of press, Karine Jean-Pierre, today described China’s reaction as “exaggerated.”

“The US delegation went to Anchorage (Alaska) committed to show the principles, interests and values ​​that animate our relationship with Beijing,” added Jean-Pierre on the presidential plane.

The tension began as soon as the meeting began, the first of the Biden Administration with the Chinese Government.

Blinken began by stating that Washington is trying to repel Chinese practices, because “being strong is not the same as being right.” He also criticized Beijing for taking actions that “threaten the rule-based (world) order, which maintains global stability.”

Blinken advanced to China his intention to speak about cyberattacks, the situation in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Makeover

The presentation did not like the Chinese delegation, and Yang replied harshly for 18 minutes to the Americans in front of the cameras.

“We do not believe in invasions with the use of force, the overthrow of other regimes and the massacres of people from other countries,” stressed the Chinese official, who said that it is important that the US change its image.

“Many people in the US have little confidence in US democracy,” Yang remarked.

Blinken arrived in Alaska after visiting Japan and South Korea, US allies in Asia, on his first international trip. He was accompanied by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

During his stay in Tokyo, the US and Japanese governments issued a statement criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur minority.

Relations between China and the United States deteriorated dramatically during the era of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

There were collisions in planes such as commercial, diplomatic or technological. Although Biden has promised another approach, his government appears to be in no rush to put an end to its conflicts with Beijing altogether.