Biden avoids calling the West Bank “occupied” territory

March 30, 2021

The Joe Biden government maintained the semantics inaugurated by Donald Trump and refrained from describing the West Bank as an “occupied territory” in the annual report on human rights in the world prepared by US diplomacy.

Under Trump, the State Department report began in 2018 to refer to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, abandoning the tradition of using the formula “Israel and the occupied territories”, a semantic change that was interpreted as a rejection of the consensus. international claim that Israel is an occupying force.

In the first report from the Biden administration, covering events in 2020, the State Department did not reverse this way of referring to the region.

“The language in this report is not intended to establish a position or a definitive status to be negotiated with the parties to the conflict, including the specific limits of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem or the borders between Israel and an eventual future Palestinian state,” he said. Lisa Peterson, the Acting Undersecretary for Human Rights.

The senior official indicated that the authors of the report continue to believe that it is better to assign geographical names to places.

“That is in tune with our general practices. We also believe that it is clearer and more useful for readers seeking information on human rights in these specific areas, ”he told reporters.

With information from AFP

