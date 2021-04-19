Biden Authorizes Covid Vaccines for All Americans

April 19, 2021

0

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, authorized all Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

In this sense, the president claimed that all the population are “eligible to receive the vaccine” anticovid.

“As of today, all Americans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For you, your neighbors and your family, please get vaccinated “

It should be noted that, with this decision, Biden fulfills his promise that before the end of 2021 all citizens who are in the US can receive the doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

As of today, every American is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For yourself, your neighbors, and your family – please, get your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/o75JYpGe6r – President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2021

0