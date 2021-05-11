Biden assured that the pipeline cyber attack is a “criminal act”

A Russia-linked cyberattack against America’s largest pipeline system is “obviously a criminal act,” reported President Joe Biden.

“Agencies throughout the government have acted quickly to mitigate any impact on our fuel supply,” he said.

Biden, responding to a journalist’s question after concluding his prepared statement on whether there is any evidence of Russian government involvement, replied: “I am meeting with President (Vladimir) Putin. And so far, there is no evidence based on … from our intelligence people that Russia is involved. “

However, Biden added that, with evidence that the actors are based in Russia, the Moscow government has “some responsibility to deal with this.”

A member of the House Armed Services Committee, Arizona Democrat Rubén Gallego, stated: “The Russian government cannot shelter these cyberterrorists without repercussions.”

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline proactively shut down its operations on Friday after hackers broke into some of its networks, according to US officials.

“Colonial is currently working with its private cybersecurity consultants to assess potential damage and determine when it is safe to put the pipeline back online,” National Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall told reporters. during a briefing prior to the chairman’s meeting. observations.

“Although this situation continues to be fluid and continues to evolve, Colonial’s operations team is executing a plan that involves an incremental process that will facilitate the return to service in a phased approach,” the company said in a statement issued Monday by the afternoon. “This plan is based on a number of factors with security and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.”

The incident is pushing national gasoline prices to a seven-year high.

“We don’t see a supply problem,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

A group calling itself Darkside, a Russian cybercrime gang, issued a statement on Monday saying its aim with the attack was “to make money and not create problems for society.”

The statement, which did not mention how much money the hackers are looking for, said it would put controls in place on other cybercriminals “to avoid social consequences in the future,” adding that the group is “apolitical” and does not need to be linked to any government. .

The US government issued a rare emergency declaration Sunday after the cyberattack prevented the transportation of oil to the eastern United States.

“The FBI confirms that Darkside is responsible for the attack on the Colonial Pipeline network,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday at noon. “We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation.”

“Normally, that is a private sector decision, and the administration has offered no further advice at this time,” Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for emerging technologies and cyber, told White House reporters. “Given the increase in data theft, that’s one area we’re definitely looking at now to say what the government’s focus should be.”

Some lawmakers have been calling for stronger protections for America’s critical energy infrastructure and that has been cited as a priority by the Biden administration, which last month launched a new public-private initiative to improve cybersecurity in the power sector.

“And we will continue that with similar initiatives and pipelines for natural gas, water and other sectors,” Biden clarified Monday.

The emergency declaration, issued by the Department of Transportation, effective through at least June 8, calls for increasing alternative transportation routes in the United States for oil and gas and easing driver regulations on overtime and minimum sleep. to transport fuel in 17 southern and eastern states, as well as the District of Columbia.

“We are closely monitoring the current situation involving Colonial Pipeline,” Suzanne Lemieux, manager of operations safety and emergency response policies at the American Petroleum Institute, told the VOA.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for our industry, and our members are continuously engaged with government agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Department of Energy to mitigate risk and fully understand the evolving threat landscape, ”he added.

Regarding speculation that there are links between hackers and the Russian government, “we can assume whatever we want, which is part of the game in cyber warfare,” said Justin Pelletier, director of the Institute for Global Cybersecurity at the Institute of Rochester Technology.

“I think a better question is who we can cross off the list. There are many beneficiaries of cyber activity (mercenaries) and probably everyone can think of several organizations that would like to see a United States in decline, ”Pelletier told VOA.

According to Bryson Bort, principal investigator for cybersecurity and emerging threats at the public policy research nonprofit R Street, the malicious code used by Darkside “actively checks that the Russian language pack is not loaded on a host before attacking. Computer”. Clearly, there is a reason this gang is doing that. Is it just to avoid local application? “

Bort, an advisor to the Army Cyber ​​Institute, added to the VOA that it is an open question whether Russian intelligence is using cybercriminals as a proxy.

“Considering that this was the fourth US company hit in the energy sector in the last six months by this group, it sure seems like a targeted attack to me,” he said.

With information Voice of America