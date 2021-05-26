Biden asks to redouble efforts to find out the origin of covid-19 | Video

At the beginning of the Joe Biden administration, the president’s team asked the US intelligence services to investigate the origin of covid-19. Previous reports showed two possible scenarios: natural animal-to-human transmission, or the possibility of an accident in a Wuhan laboratory. After that, Biden said on Wednesday that he asked the intelligence communities to deepen their investigations and that the US laboratories be part of this process. The president also requested that Congress be informed about the progress and that questions be asked to Beijing to find the origin of the coronavirus.