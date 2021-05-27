Biden asks for a report on the origin of the coronavirus in 90 days

The American President, Joe biden, announced yesterday that it has ordered the US intelligence services to deliver a report on the origin of the pandemic of covid-19 within a period of 90 days.

The main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, affirmed that he is “not convinced” that the virus has developed naturally

The announcement of the US Administration comes after speculation about the origin of covid-19 has been unleashed again and that even the main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, said Tuesday that “he is not convinced” that the virus has developed naturally, while encouraging more research to be carried out in this regard.

In addition, earlier this week, a report by the US intelligence services found that several researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and they had to be hospitalized, as The Wall Street Journal published.

“I have asked the Intelligence community to redouble its efforts to collect and analyze information that can bring us closer to a definitive conclusion,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

Two possible scenarios

In this sense, the president explained that US intelligence now values ​​”two probable scenarios”: if it arose from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.

Regarding these two options, Biden pointed out that two of the country’s intelligence services are inclined towards the first scenario, while a third is inclined towards the idea of ​​the laboratory, although the White House did not give details about which departments they are in each case. “Most do not believe that there is enough information to assess that one is more likely than the other,” he said.

The Deputy White House Spokesperson, Karine Jean-PierreHe also did not want to reveal which agency thinks that the option of the laboratory accident is more likely to be the origin of the pandemic, but assured that the US will pressure China to participate in a “transparent” investigation.

Pressure on china for an international investigation

In addition to announcing this investigation, Biden assured that the United States and its partners will pressure China to participate in a “full, transparent and evidence-based” international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.

“As part of that report, I have requested additional areas of investigation that may be necessary, including questions specific to China,” the president added in the statement.

Previous WHO research concluded that the most likely hypothesis was that it had been transmitted to humans from wild animals

The announcement comes a day after the United States asked the World Health Organization (WHO) “independent and transparent” studies of the origin of the coronavirus that causes covid-19.

The United States expressed its dissatisfaction in February with the preliminary results of the investigations carried out earlier this year by international experts in Wuhan to search for the possible origin of the pandemic, and considered that the Chinese authorities had withheld data from that WHO mission.

The experts then indicated, after four weeks of work in China, that the most probable hypothesis The origin of the new coronavirus was that it had been transmitted to humans from wild animals via one or more species that acted as intermediaries.