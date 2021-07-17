Biden asks Congress to pass “urgently” a law for dreamers

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Saturday to pass “with the greatest urgency” a law that allows thousands of undocumented youths known as “dreamers” who came to the country as children and stopped their deportation. thanks to the DACA program.

The president made that request in a statement, a day after a Texas judge ruled against the Deferred Action program (DACA), which since its creation in 2012 by the former US president Barack Obama (2009 -2017) has faced numerous legal challenges.

Biden announced that the Department of Justice will appeal the decision of the Texas magistrate, who has ordered the suspension of new applications to the program, although the 650,000 undocumented youth who currently benefit from that plan will continue to be protected.

DACA temporarily stops the deportation of your beneficiaries, grants them a temporary work permit, and allows them to travel outside the country by applying for a permit.

Biden called the Texas judge’s ruling “disappointing” because it “relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future.”

Dream and promise

In addition, the court decision puts greater pressure to act on Biden and in Congress, where his party has the majority.

In this regard, Biden recalled that the Legislature is “the only one” that by law can offer a “permanent solution” to undocumented youth with the approval of a law that allows them to access US citizenship, a solution that “these young people need and deserves “.

Yesterday’s Federal court ruling is deeply disappointing. While the court’s order does not now affect current DACA recipients, this decision nonetheless relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future. It is my fervent hope that Congress will act. – President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2021

For this reason, he renewed his call to Congress to approve “with the utmost urgency” a solution for dreamers.

The ruler mentioned as a possible option the Dream and Promise Law, a legislative project that has already been approved in the Lower House and that would allow some 4.4 million “dreamers” to access citizenship, some of whom took advantage of the DACA, although it was not the case for everyone.

That initiative is stalled in the Senate, where Democrats have a narrow majority of 50 seats and would need the support of 10 Republicans to pass the law.