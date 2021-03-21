Biden asked to stop racism against Asians from Atlanta

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, asked this Friday to act to “stop” the growing racist attacks against Asian Americans in the country, when visiting Atlanta, where several shootings left eight victims on Tuesday, six of them women from that group racial.

“Hate cannot find a refuge in the United States. It is up to all of us to stop it,” Biden said after meeting with Asian Americans in that city in the state of Georgia.

The president added that it is still not entirely clear “the motivation” of the Atlanta attacker, who assured authorities that he attacked three Asian massage parlors because he “blamed them” for providing a way to keep his sex addiction active and wanted to ” remove the temptation. “

However, Biden recalled that violence against Asian Americans has skyrocketed since the pandemic began: “they have been attacked, blamed, used as scapegoats and harassed,” as well as “killed.”

“Words have consequences. This is (because they are blamed for) the coronavirus, period,” said the president, without referring directly to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who used to refer to covid-19 as “the virus of China”.

“Hatred and violence are often hidden in plain sight. They are often responded to with silence, but that has to change, because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit, we have to act,” he stressed.

Biden: Racism the Real

Biden asked Congress to pass a bill introduced by female legislators with Asian roots to increase resources to that racial group and address the increase in hate crimes during the pandemic.

The president visited Atlanta accompanied by the vice president, Kamala Harris, who recalled the history of racism against the Chinese or Japanese in the United States, who were even held in concentration camps during World War II.

“Racism is real in America and it always has been. Xenophobia is real in America, and it always has been. Sexism too,” Harris said in statements to the press.

In the last year there have been almost 3,800 insults or attacks motivated by race against Asian Americans, of which 68% affected women, according to a report published Tuesday by the organization Stop AAPI Hate.

“Asian American women suffer twice as many incidents of harassment and violence as men” of the same racial group, Biden denounced.