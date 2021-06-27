Biden appoints special envoy for the rights of the LGBTQl + community

15 minutes. President Joe Biden announced Friday that he will appoint OutRight Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern as a special envoy to the State Department for Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQl + Persons.

On the other hand, today he signed the designation of the Pulse Night Club, in Orlando, Florida, as a national monument that commemorates the shooting that in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 injured and was the largest attack on the LGTBQl + community in the history of the country.

The White House makes these announcements within the measures on the occasion of Pride Month. Likewise, this Friday other ceremonies will highlight the contributions of LGBTQl + people to the country.

Stern’s mission will be to ensure that US diplomacy and foreign aid “promote and protect the rights of LGBTQ people throughout the world,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“At a time when the human rights of LGBTQl + people are threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will convene governments, civil society organizations, businesses and international organizations to promote dignity and equality for all” he added.

Retaking a forgotten position

The organization Stern runs is based in New York and was established in 1990. Its purpose is to document human rights violations and abuses of people based on their sexual orientation or identity.

The position that Stern will occupy remained vacant during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021).

In 2015, President Barack Obama appointed diplomat Randy Berry as his special envoy for LGBTQ rights.

Biden is the first US president to have issued a proclamation formally celebrating Transgender Awareness Day. Likewise, he appointed Pete Buttigieg, the first openly homosexual person in a cabinet position, as Secretary of Transportation.

During his election campaign, Biden averaged that he would appoint a special envoy for this task at the National Security Council. In addition, from a special coordinator of programs for LGBTQl + people at the US Agency for International Development (USAID).