Biden appoints special envoy for LGBTQ rights

June 25, 2021

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday the appointment of Jessica Stern as his special envoy for the defense of the rights of the LGBTQ community around the world.

Jessica Stern, current director of the NGO OutRight Action International, will be attached to the State Department.

It will play a “crucial” role in ensuring that “American diplomacy protects and upholds the rights of LGBTQI + people around the world,” the White House said.

The Democratic president is also expected to sign legislation on Friday that makes the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the target of an attack in 2016, a “National Monument”.

The attack on Pulse, perpetrated on June 12, 2016 by a heavily armed man on behalf of the Islamic State group, deeply shocked the country and the LGBTQ community, in the middle of the month of Pride celebration.

The legislation passed unanimously in the Senate in early June, in a rare moment of political consensus in Washington.

