Biden appoints McCain’s widow as US ambassador to FAO

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden elected Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, as the country’s ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The White House reported on Wednesday in a statement McCain’s nomination for the post.

Also the election of Michael Carpenter as representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and of Jack Markell, as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Additionally, he announced the election of Claire Cronin as the new US ambassador to Ireland, among others.

Cindy McCain is currently the president of The Hensley Beverage Company in Phoenix, Arizona, where her husband was a senator.

Deceased in August 2018, John McCain was one of the most respected politicians in the country and was Barack Obama’s rival in the 2008 elections.

His friendship with Biden was known despite the political rivalry, as was his enmity with Donald Trump.

McCain’s family did not invite the then Republican president to their funeral. Biden was one of the senator’s coffin bearers.

In the last presidential election, McCain’s widow announced her support for Biden. The now Democratic president won in the traditionally Republican state of Arizona.