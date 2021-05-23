Biden appoints a special envoy for Pyongyang

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden announced on Friday the appointment as special envoy for North Korea of ​​diplomat Sung Kim and reiterated his desire to explore a diplomatic path that allows taking “pragmatic steps” to reduce tensions.

The US ruler announced the appointment of Kim, the current acting undersecretary of the US State Department for East Asia and the Pacific, during a press appearance at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Biden described Kim as a career diplomat with “deep experience” on the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, Moon considered that the appointment reflects the “firm commitment” of the US to seek a diplomatic path with North Korea. In addition, he said he had “high expectations” for the election of Kim, whom he described as “a man of great caliber.”

The diplomat was ambassador to Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea. In addition, he served as special representatives for North Korea policy between 2014 and 2016, during the Barack Obama administration, in which Biden served as Vice President.

Intermediate approach

Likewise, Biden reiterated his commitment to South Korea, one of his main regional allies. Both countries seek to coordinate policy towards Pyongyang and deal with its missile program.

“We are both (Washington and Seoul) deeply concerned about the situation. Our two nations also share a willingness to engage diplomatically so that North Korea will take pragmatic steps and reduce tensions as we move towards our ultimate goal of achieving denuclearization of the peninsula. Korean, “Biden said.

The new approach of the Biden era discards the “all or nothing” of Donald Trump and the “strategic patience” of Barack Obama, betting on a kind of middle way that pursues diplomatic dialogue in phases and that seeks to rekindle conversations that remain frozen after the failure of the 2019 Hanoi summit.

Moon’s is the second visit to the White House by a foreign leader since Biden’s arrival. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first to visit the presidential mansion on April 16.