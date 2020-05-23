Supporters of the Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, during a campaign event in March in Detroit.EFF KOWALSKY / .

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the White House – pending ratification – has apologized this Friday for saying that African Americans who are considering voting for Donald Trump instead of him in the presidential election “are not black.” “It should not have been so arrogant,” he acknowledged after social networks caught fire for his statements on the radio program The Breakfast Club, followed mainly by young African-Americans. The 77-year-old former vice president has invited the community to review his record and his closeness to Barack Obama if they had doubts about what he would do for them if he reaches the White House. He has also reiterated that he is considering several black women to be his number two on the November 3 ballot.

Charlamagne Tha God, the host of the famous radio show, told Biden that voters in his community “saved his political life in the primaries,” referring to the overwhelming victory he achieved in South Carolina thanks to the black vote and how in the majority of the States had their support. 61% of African-American voters backed Biden in the 17 primaries held in January and February, according to VoteCast polls from the Associated Press news agency. When an assistant to the Democratic candidate attempted to end the interview, Charlamagne Tha God stated that “this cannot be done to the black media.” Biden responded that he does that to “the black media and the white media,” adding: “If you have a problem figuring out if you have to support me or Trump, then you’re not black.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, released a statement this morning reminding the Democrat that “1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016.” “This morning Joe Biden told each of us that we are not black. I would say I’m surprised, but unfortunately it’s normal for Democrats to take the black community for granted. ” “He shouldn’t have been so arrogant. I have never, ever, taken the African American community for granted, ”the former vice president said later. “No one should have to vote for any party based on race, religion or background,” he added.

Biden, who is leading his presidential campaign from the basement of his house due to restrictions due to the coronavirus, became one of the most talked about topics on the networks. The hashtags # TúNoEresNegro and #BidenEsUnRacista were among the most mentioned on Twitter. The Donald Trump campaign took advantage of the controversy and organized a conversation with journalists in which the campaign’s main adviser, Katrina Pierson, participated. “Joe Biden has a history of saying dehumanizing things when it comes to black Americans,” he said, but he had to face questions about the racist statements the current president has made. Pierson blamed the media for taking it out of context and highlighted the criminal justice reform passed under his mandate.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump claimed that Mexican immigrants crossing the southern border with the United States were “rapists.” He also asked African American voters “what the hell do they have to lose for trying something new?”, Referring to supporting a Republican. When he arrived at the Oval Office, he maintained that he did not want people from “shitty countries” to come to the United States while renegotiating the program that grants legal residence to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

