Biden Announces New Actions to Reduce Racial Inequality 100 Years After the Tulsa Massacre

15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, paid tribute on Tuesday to the victims and survivors of the racist Tulsa massacre in its first centenary and announced new actions to reduce racial inequality in the country.

Among the measures, it is planned to increase the hiring of disadvantaged small businesses created by minorities and funds for community revitalization in Greenwood. As well as inter-institutional efforts to address inequality in home appraisals.

In a speech calling the events that occurred in the affluent Greenwood neighborhood on June 1, 1921, a “massacre” and “an act of internal hatred and terrorism,” Biden claimed that this “hell” still exists today. .

To argue his words, he recalled the assault on the Capitol that occurred last January, events that, according to the president, show that white supremacy is “the most lethal threat to the country today”.

“Compatriots: this was not a riot. It was a massacre, one of the worst in our history, but not the only one. And for too long, it was forgotten by our history. As soon as it happened, there was a clear effort to erase it from our memory, our collective memories. “Biden said according to CNN.

The Tulsa Massacre

The state of Oklahoma is being the scene these days of marches and mobilizations. This marks the centennial of one of the most embarrassing episodes in American history, the Tulsa massacre, in which the affluent Greenwood neighborhood was burned to the ground and some 300 black people were murdered by a racist mob in May 1921.

In 2001, a state commission assessed the damage to the Greenwood neighborhood, known at the time as “Black Wall Street,” at $ 30 million.

Greenwood, a prosperous area of ​​the city built by African American citizens, was burned and looted as a result of hoaxes from the ‘Tulsa Tribune’.

That group accused 19-year-old Dick Rowland without proof of raping a white girl and encouraged his lynching.

After a night of destruction and looting, in which the Tulsa Police itself participated, Rowland, a young shoeshine boy whose alleged victim was never heard from, was removed from the city. Also exonerated of all guilt without the need for a trial to be held.