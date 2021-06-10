Biden Announces Donation of 500 Million Pfizer Vaccines to Poor Countries

The United States will donate 500 million dose of the vaccine against Pfizer coronavirus to some of the most poor of the world, he said on Thursday, urging other G7 nations to follow suit.

In this regard, President Joe Biden was optimistic about the measure that seeks to combat the disease in the poorest regions and thus also avoid the risk of new variants.

Today, I’m announcing that the United States will donate half a billion new Pfizer vaccines to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries. These Pfizer vaccines will save millions of lives around the world, and be produced through the power of American manufacturing. – President Biden (@POTUS) June 10, 2021

During the G7 meeting, the US president commented that it was his duty to save as many lives as possible.

It is our humanitarian duty to save as many lives as possible, ‘Biden said.

Historic donation

Vaccine donation, largest ever made by a single country, was announced before US President Joe Biden meets with the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies in the west of England.

The 500 million doses will be destined for the 100 poorest countries in the world. A senior official in the Biden administration officially described the gesture as a “great step forward that will enhance the global effort” with the goal of “bringing hope to all corners of the world.”

We really want to underline that this is fundamentally a singular goal of saving lives, “the official said, adding that Washington does not seek favors in exchange for doses.

The Biden administration expects other G7 members to submit contributions as part of the comprehensive roadmap to end a pandemic that has killed more than 3.9 million people, the official added.

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech had previously said they would provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022.

The doses, which will be produced in the facilities of Pfizer in the United States, will be delivered at a non-profit price.

Our partnership with the US government will help get hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the world’s poorest countries as quickly as possible, “said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

emb