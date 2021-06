WASHINGTON, Jun 24 (.) – US President Joe Biden said Thursday that an agreement was reached on an infrastructure spending plan after exiting a meeting with Democratic and Republican senators.

“We have an agreement,” the president told reporters at the White House after a meeting with members of the so-called Group of 21, which has been seeking a bipartisan pact on an infrastructure bill.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Written by Tim Ahmann, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)