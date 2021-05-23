Biden announced that the US would produce 1 billion anticovid vaccines

Biden announced that the US would produce 1 billion more vaccines against coronavirus, to “offer protection to everyone.”

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday that his country may produce 1 billion additional doses of the anticovid vaccine between the second half of 2021 and into 2022 to “offer protection to everyone.”

This was announced in a joint conference at the White House with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-In, whom he received this Friday in Washington.

In that sense, he recalled that the US already has enough vaccines to immunize all Americans who want it and that by mid-summer all those who want will already be vaccinated.

Furthermore, “we believe that between the second half of 2021 and already in 2022 we can produce another 1,000 million doses of the vaccine, because it is not that we are only talking about the United States or South Korea, we are talking about the Indo-Pacific, we are talking about the world, ”Biden said.

The president stressed that with the capacities that his country has, it is his obligation “to do everything possible to offer protection to the world.

Along these lines, Biden and Moon reported on a bilateral agreement to increase the manufacture of vaccines against COVID-19 “that has been proven to be safe and effective.”

Biden explained that with this initiative they will “increase global supplies of vaccines” and will strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

“The United States has the capacity to develop vaccines and Korean companies have the ability to produce biomedicine,” Biden said.

Moon assured that with this project both countries will contribute to accelerate vaccination in areas, such as the Indo-Pacific region, and announced that, thanks to the initiative, South Korea will receive “some help to stabilize the supply of vaccines.”

In addition, the US will provide vaccines to 550,000 South Korean soldiers working closely with US forces stationed on the Korean peninsula.