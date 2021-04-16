Biden and racial and climate justice in Latin America



President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

By: Luis Gilberto Murillo and Caroline White-Nockleby April 16, 2021

In the first three months, the Biden-Harris Administration has defined advancing racial justice, fighting global climate change and promoting peace as key priorities. These priorities have been endorsed in recent reports, in particular the Biden-Harris Administration Statement on the New Counternarcotics Policy Framework, the State Department’s strategy for international drug control, and country reports on human rights practices. in 2020.

All these official documents reflect promises turned into concrete expectations regarding the new policy of the United States towards Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this context, it should be mentioned that in Colombia, as in the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean, Afro-descendant communities have the highest rates of poverty, the lowest educational level, and are under-represented in the leadership positions of the State.

Afro-Colombian communities have faced marginalization not only in discussions about the conflict itself and violence, but also in those related to development and conservation initiatives in times of peace. Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world. Its forests are vital sites for reducing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere: preserving them is crucial to achieving the goals of controlling global warming and climate change.

Currently, deforestation, due to both illegal and legal activities, represents a serious threat to the Amazon and the predominantly Afro-Colombian region of the Pacific. The response for the protection of these vital forests must include the strengthening of Law 70. This law opened the legal path for the collective titling of these traditional territories. With its approval in 1993, Colombia became the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to codify the right of a non-indigenous minority group to receive a collective title.

Collective titling has strengthened the capacity of Afro-Colombian communities to conserve and protect their lands. Multiple studies have found that collectively titled territories have, on average, lower deforestation rates than individual lands and, in some cases, traditional national parks. Strengthening and funding collective titling defines a promising route to advance not only peace and well-being, but also climate and conservation goals.

In Colombia, as in the rest of the world, racial justice, peace, climate action and the conservation of biodiversity are intertwined. During my tenure as Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, under the presidency of Juan Manuel Santos, we addressed the institutional adjustment and the formulation of key policies to comply with the Commitments acquired in the framework of the Paris Agreement, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the 2016 Peace Agreement. However, much work remains to be done, even more so considering the enormous challenges generated by the COVID 19 pandemic.

With Congressman Gregory Meeks at the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives and a strong ally of Colombia and the Afro-Colombian community; Furthermore, with a Democratic majority in both houses of Congress, President Biden has the opportunity to implement a foreign policy for Latin America and the Caribbean that reflects the centrality of racial and ethnic minorities in the region. As the case of Colombia demonstrates, investing in these communities offers an effective means of fulfilling promises and fulfilling the expectations of transformation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

* Luis Gilberto Murillo was Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia (2016-2018) and is currently a Martin Luther King Fellow in the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

** Caroline White-Nockleby is an affiliate researcher with the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.