Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16 to discuss “urgent” matters.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next June 16 in the Swiss city of GenevaWhite House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reported in a statement.

As Psaki explains in this note, both leaders will discuss all the “urgent” issues on the table while looking for “restore predictability and stability” of the relationship between the two countries.

The Geneva meeting will be the first high-level meeting between the leaders of both countries since Putin and former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) met in Helsinki in July 2018.

The announcement of the White House confirms this long-awaited meeting that both governments have come preparing in the last days.

“Normalize” relationships

Just yesterday, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, met precisely in Geneva and agreed, as reported by the two countries in separate statements, that “normalize” relations between the US and Russia it will benefit both countries and the international community.

The two sides expressed confidence in the possibility of finding “mutually acceptable solutions” in various areas.

In April, Biden proposed to Putin during a phone call to meet soon in a third country, to which the Kremlin responded positively.

Last week, the heads of Foreign Affairs of both nations, Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, met in Reykjavik (Iceland) to bring postures closer and prepare the summit.