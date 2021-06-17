Biden and Putin star in cold thaw

GENEVA

LThe presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, insisted that they will defend the interests of their respective countries.

At their first meeting, held in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday, both expressed satisfaction.

The talks were absolutely constructive, “Putin said at a press conference on the meeting with the Democrat.

For his part, Biden described the tone of the summit as good and positive.

Both leaders led the meeting in an atmosphere of tension caused by recent cyberattacks on US infrastructure and the arrest of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalni.

When we have differences, I want President Putin to understand why I say what I say and why I do what I do and how we will respond to the different actions that harm the interests of the United States, “said the head of the White House.

Each leader held a separate press conference after the meeting, which was divided into two stages. The first lasted 90 minutes, and the second one hour, with a 45-minute break.

I told President Putin that my agenda is not against Russia or anyone. It is for the benefit of the American people, ”Biden said.

However, in a break with the agenda of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the US president assured that he warned against cyberattacks and Russian interference.

I clearly told him that we would not tolerate attempts to destabilize our democratic elections and that we would respond, ”Biden said, referring to the 2016 presidential elections.

On the democrat, Putin affirmed that he was “a constructive, balanced person”. “Something that awaited me,” he commented.

For his part, Biden said of his counterpart: “The last thing he wants right now is a cold war” with the United States.

However, he recognized the differences in the treatment of human rights.

NAVALNI CASE WIDENES THE GAP

The issue of the arrest of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalni was expected to tense up the meeting.

That man knew that he was violating the law in force in Russia. I had the obligation to appear as a person with two conditional prison sentences, ”he stated.

Knowingly ignoring, I want to underline, that legal requirement, that man went abroad and the authorities did not demand his appearance. As soon as he left the hospital and published his videos on the internet, that demand was raised, “he added.

The president compared the assault on the Capitol to the poisoning of the dissident.

They are ridiculous comparisons, one thing is for criminals to break a police cordon and another is for the people to march to the Capitol and denounce that they are not allowed to speak freely, “Biden replied.

Despite the tensions, the summit held at Villa La Grange began with a handshake between the two leaders.

At the beginning, the North American president proposed that the two powers should manage their disagreements in a “rational” way.

The Russian president has long experience at summits. Since coming to power in late 1999, he had already met with four US presidents. Biden is the fifth.

When saying goodbye, Vladimir Putin said: “you have to look around you and tell yourself that this is a wonderful world.”

For his part, Joe Biden said goodbye saying: “I did what I came to do.”

Air Force One collided with the Russian presidential plane at Cointrin Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland, at the end of the summit. Photo: .

THEY POINT “WHITE BALANCE”

The meeting between the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the United States, Joe Biden, leaves a favorable balance without hostilities, experts consulted by Excelsior.

More than a meeting with results, it was a first meeting of exploration, knowing what the tone was going to be from now on. There were no contradictions, but at the same time the antipathy is still there. It is a white balance ”, affirmed the professor of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching Valeria López Vela.

The specialist explained that Biden made an agenda to arrive at this summit strengthened, after the meeting with NATO and the Group of 7.

According to the internationalist Iliana Rodríguez, a researcher at the National System of Researchers (SNI), the meeting rescues traditional diplomacy.

It is the resounding return of the United States to the international scene, with its greatest diplomatic opponent, Russia, “said the academic.

For ITAM law professor Luis Pereda, the summit will have little effect.

It was a handshake that they both needed but it doesn’t change reality much. The relationship brings different issues, burdens, “he said.

