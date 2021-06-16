Biden and Putin achieve successful meeting and agree to return ambassadors to the United States and Russia



Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met for more than four hours.

Photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE / .

With a broad agenda that included terrorism and cyberattacks, the president’s meeting Joe biden and the Russian president Vladimir Putin came to good terms and they agreed to reinstate the US and Russian ambassadors.

It was President Putin who announced the agreement for the return of diplomatic envoys to each country, after they were called to withdraw about three months ago.

The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, he was removed from Washington about three months ago, after President Biden described Putin as a “murderer.”

Meanwhile, the United States ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, he left Moscow in April, at the suggestion of the Putin government, due to sanctions by the Biden Administration and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States.

The White House announced in a statement the end of the extended meeting that lasted almost four hours.

The Russian Embassy in Mexico shared an image of the expanded negotiations between the two leaders.

The first photos of the expanded negotiations between the presidents of #Rusia and #USA, Vladimir #Putin and @JoeBiden 📸 @rianru pic.twitter.com/sHDXs6BGwe – Embassy of Russia in Mexico (@EmbRusiaMexico) June 16, 2021

