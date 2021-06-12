Biden and Merkel to meet at the White House on July 15

15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA) Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel on July 15 at the White House. This was reported this Friday by US Government spokesperson Jen Psaki.

In a statement before the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay (Cornwall, south-west UK), Psaki noted that, during the meeting in Washington, both leaders will discuss their commitments to cooperate in the face of a series of common challenges. And they will do so on the basis of “the democratic values ​​shared by both countries.”

Among those challenges, he cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against the climate crisis. Also, the promotion of economic prosperity and international security.

The spokeswoman stressed that Merkel’s visit will also reaffirm “the deep bilateral ties between the US and Germany“.

The first European

This Friday, and over 3 days, Biden and Merkel will meet at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay together with the rest of the leaders of the most industrialized democracies in the world (USA, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy and France, in addition to the European Union).

Merkel It will be the first European leader that Biden receives in the White House since his arrival to the presidency from the US on January 20.

Before Merkel, Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the US presidential mansion in April. Then with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in May.

Biden’s predecessor in the White House Donald Trump (2017-2021) had a cold relationship with Merkel. It was marked by the personal tension between the two during the 4 years he was in power.

Since his arrival to the presidency, the Democratic president has been committed to multilateralism and collaboration with the traditional allies of the United States after the ups and downs of Trump.