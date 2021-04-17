Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Committed to Tackling Challenges Over China

US President Joe Biden said that both he and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arecommitted to working together to counter the challenges of China and North Korea, after the first summit of Biden in the White House since taking office.

Biden told reporters after meeting with Suga during the one-day summit on Friday that they reaffirmed their “staunch support for the US-Japan alliance” and said they would work together to “meet the challenges of China and on issues like the East China Sea, South China Sea, as well as North Korea ”.

The tour seeks to emphasize the intention for Washington to resume its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The US president called the discussions “very productive” and said the United States and Japan also agreed to work together to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts, as well as to promote new technological developments, including 5G networks, intelligence artificial and quantum computing.

In response to a reporter’s question, Suga said that the two leaders had discussed Taiwan and They said they reaffirmed the importance of “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait. He said he would not elaborate on the Taiwan discussion.

Almost 70 years have passed, and the United States has never made a clear commitment to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. Its policy has been one of “strategic ambiguity.” But some analysts suspect that an invasion could be very close and that the United States may not be prepared to repel it.

Japan recently joined the United States and other democratic nations in denouncing Beijing’s human rights abuses and forays into disputed areas of the East and South China Seas, seen as a departure from a long-standing focus on trade and the economy. China is Japan’s largest trading partner.

Sheila Smith, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the VOA that the United States and Japan want to present a united front on China, but “both governments understand that this is a delicate moment in the relationship with China.”

Before Suga’s meeting with Biden, the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned Japan against “being misled by some countries with views biased against China.”

Earlier this month, China also sent a naval strike group near Okinawa, where the United States has troops, a sign that Beijing is prepared to counter the US-Japan alliance.

Japan is home to approximately 55,000 American soldiers. The two sides routinely describe their alliance as the “cornerstone” of peace and stability in Asia.