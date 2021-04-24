Biden and Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting in Brussels

15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed this Friday during a telephone conversation that they will hold a bilateral meeting in Brussels in June, where both will participate in the NATO summit, reported the White House.

During the meeting, both leaders will try “the full range of bilateral and regional issues”the White House said in a statement.

Biden expressed to Erdogan “his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship. This with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements,” the note added.

On March 24, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, held a meeting in Brussels. This was developed in a “constructive” atmosphere and seeking “cooperation”, as both assured on Twitter.

The meeting became the first high-level meeting between Turkey and the United States since Biden came to power in January. This took place on the occasion of the NATO Foreign Ministers Summit in Brussels.

NATO announced Thursday that it will hold its next leaders’ summit at its Brussels headquarters on June 14, the first in which Biden will participate. The meeting will focus on Russia, China, terrorism, climate change and cybersecurity.

First international trip

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reported that Biden’s first international trip will be next June to the United Kingdom and Belgium.

The president will travel to Cornwall (United Kingdom) to attend the G-7 meeting, between June 11 and 13. Later, he will move on to Brussels. There he will participate in the NATO summit and in a meeting with the European Union (EU).