Biden: America has never been so divided and Latinos fear being “vaccinated and deported”; Kamala Harris whispers building collapse in Miami



Biden and Harris yesterday in front of the press at the White House.

Photo: EPA / SARAH SILBIGER / POOL / .

“More than every life lost in World War I, World War II, the War of Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, across the board: Afghanistan. More lives lost in one year than all the great wars of the 20th and 21st centuries ”.

A) Yes President Joe Biden referred yesterday to the cost of American lives caused by the coronavirus, including in the list a supposed “war in Iran”, which never happened.

The apparent error occurred yesterday during a speech in North Carolina, after another strange situation hours earlier at the White House, where the vice president Kamala Harris whispered to Biden in front of the press not to forget mention the tragedy of dramatic collapse of a residential building in Miami Beach, while announcing that it had reached a billionaire bipartisan infrastructure agreement.

In North Carolina, where he traveled to promote COVID-19 vaccination, Biden also called for more political civility, saying that America “has never been as divided as it is today since the Civil War. And folks, it’s a waste of talent. It’s a waste of time”.

Almost 66% of American adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 56.2% are already fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, the country will not reach the goal of 70% that the government had set for the July 4 holiday.

The president said it was Understandably, some racial and ethnic groups were more reluctant to get vaccinated. “The reason it’s been more difficult to get African Americans vaccinated initially is because they used to be experimented on – Tuskegee Airmen and others,” Biden said. “Also it is very difficult to vaccinate Latinos. Why? They are concerned that they will be vaccinated and deported ”.

Biden recalled that the new Delta variant of COVID-19 is more contagious. “We lost 600,000 deaths in the United States in approximately one year ”, He later said in North Carolina, and went on to list the biggest wars the country has fought since the last century, including “Iran” on his list.

In reality, the United States has not fought a war in Iran, although tensions have been high for decades since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“Someone ask Biden when we had a war with Iran. I must have gotten lost, ”wrote one Twitter user. Another asked: “Did Joe Biden just declare war on Iran / !? He just mentioned it between the wars the United States has been involved in. “

Eight American soldiers were killed in Iran when a helicopter crashed in 1980 during a hostage rescue mission, the New York Post noted. But more Americans died in a series of minor conflicts. For example, 19 soldiers during the invasion of Granada in 1983 and 40 during the invasion of Panama in 1989.

At 78, Biden is the oldest president to reach the White House and since the presidential campaign that began in 2019 he became famous for alleged ravings and verbal lapses that have led many to question their mental health.

Did Joe Biden just declare war on Iran / !? He just listed that among the wars the US has gotten involved… # TheFive – Nitish Singh (@IamNitishSingh) June 24, 2021

Somebody ask Biden when we had a war with Iran. I must’ve missed it. He just included it in his list comparing resource war deaths to Covid. – Kurt (@ilikeridebike) June 24, 2021

Kamala just had to remind Biden to talk about the tragic collapse of a residential building in Miami resulting in at least one death. pic.twitter.com/SrEUnxjXhi – Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2021