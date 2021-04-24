Biden already has a date and destinations for his first international trip

15 minutes. The first international trip of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, will be next June to the United Kingdom and Belgium, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reported on Friday.

The president will travel to Cornwall (United Kingdom) to attend the G-7 meeting, between June 11 and 13, and will then travel to Brussels, where he will participate in a NATO summit and a meeting with the EU .

Psaki explained in a statement that the visit will serve to show Biden’s commitment to US allies and to revitalize the transatlantic relationship.

Later, in his daily press conference and when confirming that there will also be a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Psaki stressed that the US Government chose the United Kingdom as the first destination to show the “special relationship” it has with That country.

And to the press question about what Biden will talk to Johnson after calling him at the time “physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump”, Psaki evaded the comment. He insisted that the US president will talk with the British prime minister on many issues that concern both countries.

Biden’s first trip schedule

He did not want to confirm, for now, if Biden will have a meeting with the Queen of England.

During the G-7 meeting in Cornwall, Joe Biden will reinforce his commitment to multilateralism. She will try to advance some of her country’s priorities in the field of public health, economic recovery and the climate crisis, the spokeswoman said in the statement announcing the trip.

At that meeting, Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with other G-7 leaders.

Later, in Brussels, the US president will confirm his “commitment to NATO, transatlantic security and collective defense.” He will also star in bilateral meetings with other leaders.

An old request

Psaki assured that the intention of the US continues to be to ask the rest of the NATO partners to increase their contributions to this alliance.

A claim that, as he recalled, was not born by Donald Trump, but also by the Barack Obama Administration.

“I know he thinks he (Trump) made it up,” Psaki quipped. He stressed that the objective of the US for “a long time” and through various governments “has always been that”, to encourage the rest of NATO members to “pay more.”

During his meeting with the EU, Psaki added, Biden will speak with European leaders about “the common agenda to ensure global health security. Also stimulate economic recovery, fight climate change, promote digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy. and address foreign policy concerns. “

Biden turned US foreign policy upside down. This after the mandate of his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021), with a return to traditional allies, in which the transatlantic relationship is prevailing.