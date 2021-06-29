Biden agrees to bet with Trudeau on ice hockey league final

The final of the North American professional ice hockey league NHL, in which the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning compete, aroused the enthusiasm of the leaders of Canada and the United States.

Shortly before the first game of the best-of-seven series, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to US President Joe Biden, asking him to bet on who will win the prized Stanley Cup, the League champion’s trophy. National Hockey (NHL).

“Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly bet, @POTUS?” Trudeau wrote.

Biden replied simply, “I accept it for you, friend. #GoBolts ”.

Neither man said how much they were willing to sacrifice, but the odds may be in Biden’s favor: Game 1 on Monday night saw the Tampa “Bolts” beat the Canadiens with a resolute 5-1 victory.

Trudeau is known as a lifelong fan of his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens.

The president of the United States is also known to be an ice hockey lover: In 2010, he told reporters that he “fervently” supported the Philadelphia Flyers in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Montreal aims to become the first Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup after a 28-year drought in NHL championships.

With information from .