Biden Advisor Says Job Growth A Goal Of US Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON, Apr 4 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan contains investments that will boost short- and long-term employment, including funding childcare to get more Americans back to work, he said on Sunday his main economic advisor.

Biden’s project to revitalize American infrastructure is designed to create more jobs and keep the economy going as the United States emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said in an interview with “Fox. News Sunday “.

“But let’s also think in the long term, about the investments that we can make that really drive not only higher job growth, but better job growth, not just in the short term, but in the long term, by investing in our infrastructure, in our research and development, in a way we haven’t done since the 1960s, “he added.

Deese joined several Biden administration officials on television news shows Sunday to promote the plan, which has drawn strong opposition from Republicans as too expensive and too progressive.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt urged the administration to scale back the plan and focus on the basics.

“If we went back and looked at roads, bridges, ports and airports, and even groundwater systems and broadband, we would still be talking about less than 30% of this whole package,” Blunt said at the Fox program.

Blunt said he believed a less ambitious goal of about $ 615 billion would be more palatable to some of his Republican colleagues and would get Biden the bipartisan deal he has said he wanted.

